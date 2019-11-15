New mining methods proposed

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is assisting and proposing new mining methods to eight mining companies currently operating in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says the strategy is to ensure that all mining activities taking place across the country are sustainable and will not pose any environmental risks.

There are currently eight mining leases in Fiji, 32 active exploration licenses with 10 new applications currently being facilitated.

Dr Taga adds that companies proposing to conduct any mining work in Fiji needs to fulfill the criteria set out by Director Mines.

“For Mining, Legal Access has to be with them before we can grant them a mining lease or even exploration for that matter. So they need to have legal rights to access, so that they will be able to access the site for mining. So that legal right is given by the state for state land or iTLTB for Native land”.

In a bid to bolster community engagement or consultations, the Ministry is beefing up its monthly site visitations to ensure landowners are staying abreast to mining work taking place on their land.