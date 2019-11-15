All hands on deck for RFMF

The Military Officers who were on leave for the festive season are back at camp and on standby to assist in disaster relief efforts.

RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says the platoons in Nadi and Lautoka are ready with re-enforcements and they will be assisted by 3FIR officers and engineers from Suva.

“We have a platoon, plus who are on standby with 3FIR. Also we have platoons in the West in Nadi and in Lautoka. We also have staff whom we have sent down to the NDMO Office to help them in their planning.”

Article continues after advertisement

Commander Naupoto says for now his officers are only based in Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Labasa.

“But our deployment outside of Suva depends on where the Cyclone hits and where the need arises, but we are ready to move at any time from now.”

The Commander has echoed similar sentiments as the Police Force and the NDMO urging people to take precaution.