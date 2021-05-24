All Fijians can vote irrespective of vaccination status: Saneem

Unvaccinated Fijians will not be prevented from voting in the General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has confirmed every eligible Fijian will be able to cast their vote at their polling stations, irrespective of their vaccination status.

There have been concerns that unvaccinated Fijians might be disadvantaged come election time, but this is not the case according to the Supervisor of Elections.

“Whether you are vaccinated or you are not vaccinated you will still be permitted to vote. It is manual voting so that means a person will be given a ballot paper and you will take the ballot paper and you will mark the ballot paper drop the ballot paper in the box and it will also be counted manually by our staff the same evening. There is no electronic voting, there will be no online voting in Fiji for 2022 General Election.”

The process requires that voters stand in line to wait their turn to vote – there is also the handover of ballot papers and inking of the hand – all of which requires a distance of fewer than two metres.

Authorities are optimistic Fiji will be safe from COVID-19 by when the election is called.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are doing everything possible.

“It’s important to understand once we are out of this current third phase, as we are coming out of it slowly, we are not out of the woods and we continue to watch this space. As we get close we will be able to get better details but at the moment we continue to discuss this as this is pertinent to us.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections Office will go into voter registration overdrive in the coming weeks to capture as many Fijians of voting age as possible.