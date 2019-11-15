All evacuation centres now closed

All evacuation centres which were operational due to TC Sarai are now closed.

This was confirmed by the National Disaster Management Office today.

The NDMO says all evacuees around Fiji have returned home safely while assessments on the ground continue.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has also confirmed that all government branches in affected areas are working to streamline essential services as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister adds that for now, the government is focusing on helping those affected by TC Sarai rebuild their homes among other recovery efforts.