All evacuation centers now closed

All schools in the Northern Division and Eastern Division are expected to resume normal classes from today.

Director for the National Disaster Management Office Vasiti Soko says all evacuation centres have now been closed in the two divisions which were affected by Tropical Cyclone Tino over the weekend.

Ministry of Health teams are currently on the ground conducting disinfection spraying of the vacated evacuation centres to ensure they are ready to resume classes today.

Article continues after advertisement

The Director notes that the Fiji Roads Authority contractor on the island of Rotuma is on standby to conduct repair works on the Oinafa Jetty.

Meanwhile Soko confirms that Police are expected to continue their search efforts today for a Father and daughter that were swept away by strong currents in Nuku Village in Serua on Thursday.

“The Fiji Police Force from yesterday have been working the searching areas to try and recover the bodies. The latest I’ve been informed is that no bodies have been recovered yet, they are still searching for the two that are still missing.”

Recovery efforts have been hampered by poor visibility and strong currents in the Navua River.

Meanwhile initial damage assessments are currently been carried out by the NDMO in the North have recorded that around five houses have sustained partial damage with one house completely destroyed.

Food Security has been severely affected in parts of Vanua Levu, mainly the northern parts of the islands, a more detailed assessment by the Agriculture Ministry will verify and determine the amount of food rations required to assist the affected communities.

The NDMO’s operational focus now will be on the deployment of humanitarian assistance to those severely affected by TC Tino with needs to be determined by the initial damage assessment reports.

On air travel, the NDMO maintain that some selected domestic flights will remain affected.

A final cost of damage incurred by TC Tino is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.