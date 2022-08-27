Ali tells horror encounter following Kasavu accident

Site of the accident (left), Ali outside his car which was used to transport one of the victim.

Three people were rushed to the Nausori Hospital following an accident along Kings Road in Kasavu this morning.

This is after a tree branch fell on their car, which was driven by a woman who is still coming to terms with the incident.

It’s believed two have since died.

Kasavu resident Wadid Ali says he was at home when he heard a loud bang on the road, realizing that it was another accident as the area has been prone to road accidents over the past years.

He heard a lady (driver) screaming for help, and Ali dashed to the accident after seeing the magnitude of damage the car sustained and to lend a helping hand where possible.

Ali adds that other residents came to the scene to assist the three passengers who were trapped inside the car.

He also confirmed to FBC News that a passenger who was seated in front and the other one in the back seat were really in bad condition.

Ali instead tried to assist the third passenger, who could easily be retrieved to be taken to the hospital.

He rushed the man to the hospital and notified the relevant authorities about the incident.

Ali also confirmed that the accident happened at around 7:45 this morning and the car was travelling from Rakiraki to Nausori.

“I was really devastated after seeing the condition of the two passengers. I focused on trying to help the third passenger. While we were making our way to the hospital, i continue to encourage him to be strong. At that time, he was unconscious but I can still hear him breathing.”

The other two were then transported to the hospital a few minutes before the FBC News team arrived at the scene and it took at least two hours for the Fire and Police officers to remove the wreckage to allow free flow of traffic along Kasavu.