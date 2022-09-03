Ali receives Vanuatu's 40th Anniversary Medal

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali received a special honour while in Vanuatu today for the launch of the Vanuatu Women’s Centre Herstory book.

Ali who is also the Chair of the Pacific Women’s Network against Violence against Women and Pacific Feminist icon received Vanuatu’s 40th Anniversary Medal from President, Nikenike Vurobaravu.

She was able to receive this under the Honours Act of Vanuatu and through the recommendation of Vanuatu’s Prime Minister.

Article continues after advertisement

The medal was given to the FWCC Coordinator in recognition of her services to Vanuatu, particularly her work to eliminate violence against women and children.

Ali has been noted as a great mentor to the Vanuatu Women’s Centre in the last 30 years through the Pacific Women’s Network against Violence against Women.

Ali says that the medal is a great milestone, not only for the Vanuatu Women’s Centre but for all Pacific Women’s Network against Violence against Women that has existed since 1992.