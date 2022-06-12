Ali meets with WTO to discuss Trade Policy Review

[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport/Facebook]

Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali met with the World Trade Organization in Geneva ahead of Fiji’s forthcoming 4th Trade Policy Review.

Ali’s discussion with WTO Director TPR Division, Willy Alfaro emphasized the importance of the Trade Policy Review.

The TPR acts as an evaluation tool for members’ trade policies and is the main transparency instrument of the WTO that is carried out every seven years.

Fiji’s last Trade Policy Review was undertaken in 2016, with extensive consultations and engagement with key stakeholders in Fiji.

The TPR entails regular coordination with the WTO to gather information for the preparation of Fiji’s Policy Statement and the WTO Secretariat Report.

Consultation with relevant agencies will be coordinated by MCTTT from next month to deliver a successful review of Fiji’s Trade Policy.