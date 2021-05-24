Home

Ali loses all in Narere fire

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 11, 2021 4:45 pm

Another two families have lost everything in an early morning house fire at Vatoa Road, in Narere, Nasinu.

The National Fire Authority says the fire had started from the bottom flat which was occupied by the tenants and further spread to the top flat occupied by the homeowner.

A total of thirteen people are homeless because of the incident.

Everyone was asleep when the fire started.


[Mumtaz Ali]

An emotional Mumtaz Ali, the homeowner says the incident feels like a nightmare.

“When the fire started, my tenant tried to put it out. He was shouting and I thought there was a thief in the house and I got out of my bed and saw that the house was on fire.”

Ali says he was unable to save anything.

“I tried to put the fire away from the hosepipe but when I started putting water, my tenant came and told me that I might get burnt because the fire was very intense and the water from the hose would not be able to put the fire away.”

The NFA says this month alone, 28 people have been left homeless as a result of four fire incidents.

The total cost of fire incidents from January to November stands at six million dollars.

