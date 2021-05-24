Home

News

Ali encourages gender equality

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 5:40 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Working women in Fiji have a larger burden because they also have to manage their homes and family.

Speaking at a women’s empowerment event in Labasa, Women in Business President Dr. Nur Bano Ali says now is the time to have some changes and break the barrier of biasness.

She says there is no harm in men helping with household chores.

“Don’t allow the man to mess with you, because this is what is becoming an obstacle in your career progression”.


Women in Business President Dr. Nur Bano Ali [Source: Fijian Government]

Ali adds husbands have a responsibility to ensure that their partners have every opportunity to pursue their dreams.


[Source: Fijian Government]

