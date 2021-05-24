Home

Alert right authorities says Akbar

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 10:30 am

Minister for Women Rosy Akbar says the right authorities should be alerted on domestic violence cases which will minimize alarming statistics.

She highlighted this while visiting the women’s safe shelter in Natabua, Lautoka.

The shelter will provide a temporary safe environment for women and their children who become victims of family violence and abuse.

Akbar says the facility will offer a welcoming space where residents can feel safe and comfortable, and access the support programs and services, including counseling, and a children’s shelter.

The women’s safe shelter in Natabua is the first government safe shelter for women after Soroptimist South-West Pacific handed over the building to the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in March 2021.

 

