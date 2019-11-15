Albert Park and Olympic Pool opens

The Suva City Council has confirmed that Albert Park grounds will be fully operational from today.

SCC Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says the Park grounds will be open for various outdoor sporting and leisure activities from today adding that the public can use the grounds during permitted times.

Tikoduadua went on to explain that organized sports including the use of Albert Park Stadium facilities will need prior booking and approval from SCC’s Property Officer.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that the applications will be considered by the City Council in accordance with the stipulated COVID-19 guidelines.

Tikoduadua also highlighted that the Olympic Pool will also be open for business from today as per normal operating hours.

The SCC Chair is also advising the public that the use and operations of the pool shall be in accordance with the stipulated COVID-19 guidelines.