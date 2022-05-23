Albanese ready to work with Pacific countries

Anthony Albanese. [Source: ABC News]

Newly elected Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese has given his assurance to continue working with the Pacific countries.

Responding to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s congratulatory tweet, Albanese says he looks forward to working with Pacific countries to build a stronger Pacific family.

Bainimarama is one of the three leaders including US President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Tudreu whom Albanese has officially responded to on his Twitter page.



Bainimarama in his message has highlighted that of the many promises by Albanese to support the Pacific, none is more welcome than his plan to put climate first.

He says our people’s shared future depends on this.

Bainimarama also stated that with Fiji’s border open, he is hoping to host Albanese soon.