Albanese intends to build relations on a personal level

[Source: Anthony Albanese / Twitter]

Not having enough presence at Prime Minister and Ministerial levels in the Pacific was an error of judgement on Australia’s part.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who jetted into the country this afternoon for the Pacific Islands Forum says he is looking forward to developing a positive relationship with the region.

This is Albanese’s first official visit to Fiji, where he will be holding discussions with our Prime Minister and other regional leaders.

Albenese says he intends to develop the relationship on a personal level.

“Personal relationships between leaders are really important. The Pacific way, as it’s called, is one in which you sit and listen to each other and engage at a personal level. That is very important. That’s why my presence here as a prime minister, I made comments during the election campaign that I was stunned that in spite of the briefing and foreshadowing events in the region, we always saw the former Senator Zed Seselja make a visit.”

Albanese says Australia will work together on climate, COVID, and economic development being a reliable partner that listens and shows respect.

Albanese has also welcomed the announcements made by the United States to increase its support to the region.

“We had not paid enough attention to the Pacific and the Biden administration has said that as well. I very much welcome the increased engagement of the United States in the region. The Significant support package they have announced. Increased diplomatic presence, increase support in the form of aid and infrastructure development here. It’s consistent as well with the decisions that we made at the quad leaders’ summit in Tokyo just a short time ago.”

Albanese has also commended the Pacific Islands Forum Chair Voreqe Bainimarama for ensuring that the Vice President for US Kamala Harris who is a significant figure was able to address the Forum.

He adds Bainimarama has also done a remarkable job in getting together the Suva Agreement and trying to ensure that Micronesian nations are able to be part of the Forum.