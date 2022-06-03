Alarming stats of drug seizures revealed

Over 5,000 drug cases were recorded by the Fiji Police Force in the last five years.

This was highlighted by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Maria Serukalou during the Fiji Police Force Outreach Meeting with the Korean Community.

During her presentation, she indicated that methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana top the list of drug seizures.

The major seizures were done at Denarau, Nadi Airport, and Post Office.

ASP Serukalou says these drugs were concealed in candles, personal belongings, chocolate boxes, knapsack bags, rice cookers, car batteries, vehicle spare parts, and cream and peanut butter bottles.