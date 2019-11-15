Alarming rate of child abuse cases a concern

The alarming rate of child abuse cases reported in the first quarter of the year is a statistic that has shocked many.

According to the Child Welfare Act National database, a total of 122 cases were reported in February, 97 cases in March and 90 cases reported in April.

More than half of the victims reported were females as compared to males.

Save the Children chief executive Shairana Ali says the increase in the number of reported cases is sparking concern in the community level.

“We are doing awareness at the grassroots level for communities to be in a position to recognize and be in a position to report as soon as they know or come to know off these issues”

Ali says they are working on educating the public on learning to speak out and reporting signs of such acts.

“We are working with the social welfare department and also at the community level we have now moved towards establishing reporting mechanisms and educating the community to be in a position to recognize the signs of trafficking of children and be able to report to the relevant authorities.”

Of the reported child cases from February to April this year, child neglect cases stand at 95, physical abuse stand at 75 and Sexual abuse cases stand at 37.

The majority of the child victims were 16 to 17 years of age.