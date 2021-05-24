Home

News

Alarm bells over termite infestation

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 21, 2021 4:42 pm

There are fears that the Asian Subterranean Termites (AST) could have a devastating impact on the economy as it continues to spread across parts of Fiji.

This was highlighted today by the Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy during a workshop in Nadi.

Dr Reddy says they are working with the Bio Security Authority of Fiji to try and stop infestations in new areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m very worried that it will have a devastating effect on Agriculture, households and on the forestry sector that we are banking on so much in terms of bringing in export revenue.”

The ASTs are commonly found in Lautoka and Labasa, however, Dr Reddy says residents in Nadi have also reported that the termites are now in their area.

He adds this has even resulted in a few people not wanting to build houses with timber.

According to BAF, during this time of the year, the termites leave parent colonies and look for new areas to form new colonies.

