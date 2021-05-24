Akbar welcomed by her new Ministry

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar says her first order of business will be to focus on making quick and efficient access to its services and programs.

During her welcoming ceremony, Akbar says she is pleased with her new assignment as she will be leading the change in helping, empowering, and transforming the lives of the vulnerable in our society.

Akbar also acknowledges the work that was achieved by her predecessors and the staff of the Ministry particularly during the pandemic.

Akbar is not new to the Ministry as she held the same position between 2014 to August of 2016 before becoming the Minister for Health and Medical Services until 2018.

She was re-elected in the 2018 General Election and has since been serving as the Minister for Education.