Akbar to continue serving despite health issues

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar who has been having some health issues recently, has been under treatment and hopes she will be better soon to continue serving.

In response to a question on whether she will be contesting in the upcoming general election, Akbar says time will tell and if the party will have her – it will be an honor.

“I hope that I will be better soon, with all the support I have been given. I feel much better now. My support for my party is always going to be there. I really need to get my health in order now, so that I am fit to continue serving and doing what I do.”

Akbar had earlier stated that she is still undecided, but she has given assurance that she will always support FijiFirst.

The Minister has confirmed that she has applied for a ticket to stand for FijiFirst in the 2022 General Election.