Akbar send Holi wishes to all Fijians

The Ministry of Education, has sent Holi wishes to everyone.

Minister Rosy Akbar says living in a multi-cultural, multi-racial, multi-lingual country like Fiji, we spread unity, harmony, stability, and prosperity, all foundations of the government through marking the national celebration.

Akbar adds such festivals help children freely bring out their cultural identity and showcase the richness and diversity of Fiji’s unique heritage.

The minister also says they will ensure that children appreciate their inheritance which includes Holi, brought to Fiji by the ‘Girmitiyas’.

Holi is a festival of joy which includes the preparation, distribution and sharing of a variety of sweets and playing with colors.