Akbar salutes retired teachers in the North

Education Minister Rosy Akbar has commended retired teachers in the North for a job well done after Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana.

Akbar says it was a challenging experience for these teachers as they gave their best despite natural disasters and the impacts of COVID-19.

“A lot of opportunities will open up for you and you must be ready for whatever is out there that you can occupy yourselves. Engage yourself with work that can better your communities, explore the horizon, the opportunities available for you because life has to go on.”

Akbar says these teachers should put their knowledge to good use in their communities.