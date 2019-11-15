Akbar refutes claims of boarding grant reduction

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has refuted claims by SODELPA Member of Parliament Ro Teimumu Kepa that the boarding grant has been reduced.

Akbar says lies such as these are irresponsible and dangerous.

The minister says in the case of Ratu Kadavulevu School, the boarding grant for term one was just over $203,000, while the term two total grant was about the same.

Article continues after advertisement

She says RKS students enjoy healthy and nutritious meals daily which includes crops that they grow.

The Minister has also clarified there has been no interference whatsoever by the Ministry in religious activities and teachings in any school around Fiji.

She says she has informed Ro Teimumu in parliament that there is a chaplain at RKS and all government boarding schools, provided by the Methodist Church, which also pays their wages.

The Minister also clarified that if there are staff quarters available, they are made available to chaplains.