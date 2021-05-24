Akbar meets with Viwa Women’s Group

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar visited the Women’s Group in Viwa Island, Yasawa as part of the Ministry’s outreach program to meet with women’s groups.

Akbar says the visit provides an opportunity for her to meet the fifty women members to share with them about the government’s programs for women empowerment and in particular to highlight the importance of women’s participation in community development and women in politics.

While speaking to the women’s group, Akbar also emphasized the need for initiatives that can economically empower women in the care economy.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that due to gender-based discrimination and social norms, most of the women’s work remains unseen, unrecognized and undervalued and we as a growing economy cannot afford this.

However, Akbar says they need women’s equal economic participation now more than ever before because we have to bounce back as an economy and as a nation.

Akbar stated that it is very important to conduct financial literacy training when promoting small-micro entrepreneurship.

The Minister has also encouraged the Viwa Women’s Group to work together to put measures in place to stop violence before it starts, such as promoting positive family relationships, encouraging women and girls’ empowerment, and teaching boys that strength comes from respect and integrity, not from violence.

She also thanked the women for their hard work and dedication to the contribution the community and nation-building.