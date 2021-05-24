Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Akbar meets with Viwa Women’s Group

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 2:05 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar visited the Women’s Group in Viwa Island, Yasawa as part of the Ministry’s outreach program to meet with women’s groups.

Akbar says the visit provides an opportunity for her to meet the fifty women members to share with them about the government’s programs for women empowerment and in particular to highlight the importance of women’s participation in community development and women in politics.

While speaking to the women’s group, Akbar also emphasized the need for initiatives that can economically empower women in the care economy.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that due to gender-based discrimination and social norms, most of the women’s work remains unseen, unrecognized and undervalued and we as a growing economy cannot afford this.

However, Akbar says they need women’s equal economic participation now more than ever before because we have to bounce back as an economy and as a nation.

Akbar stated that it is very important to conduct financial literacy training when promoting small-micro entrepreneurship.

The Minister has also encouraged the Viwa Women’s Group to work together to put measures in place to stop violence before it starts, such as promoting positive family relationships, encouraging women and girls’ empowerment, and teaching boys that strength comes from respect and integrity, not from violence.

She also thanked the women for their hard work and dedication to the contribution the community and nation-building.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.