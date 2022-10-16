Akbar meets Australian Government Senator

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Ministry of women is committed to ensuring that gender equality and women’s work in Fiji are strengthened and there is strong collaboration between stakeholders, development partners and donor organizations.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women Rosy Akbar during a bilateral meeting with the Australian Government Senator, Malarndirri McCarthy, Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians and Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health.

During the bilateral meeting, Akbar highlighted the challenges of getting Fijian women into leadership and decision-making positions.

Article continues after advertisement

She also discusses the challenges she faced as a female member of Parliament in Fiji.

The two women leaders also share ideas on the staging of the Pacific Women Leaders meeting.

As the first Chair of the inaugural Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders Meeting, Akbar spoke of the challenge of getting members of the meeting to engage in dialogue on the discussion topics during the meeting.

The women leaders agreed to work on getting support from countries within the region to lobby and have gender as a meeting agenda during the PIFs Leaders meeting.

Akbar thanked Senator McCarthy for the support of the Australian Government to the National Women’s Machinery and in the area of gender equality and women’s empowerment in Fiji.