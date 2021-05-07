Akbar disappointed with Fiji Times reporting

The Ministry of Education has expressed its disappointment with the Fiji Times for causing unnecessary panic among parents during these difficult times.

The Fiji Times published an article yesterday titled ‘School Examination Dates Released’.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says the article was irresponsibly published from a circular released on March 30th, before there were any community cases of COVID-19.

Akbar says the article does not only create panic among parents but also hinders the work of our front-liners and response team.

She says the Fiji Times did not even bother to do the ethical thing and get a response from the Ministry of Education.

FBC News has sent questions to the Fiji Times regarding the matter.

The Minister is also urging journalists to refrain from publishing fake information as it undermines the government’s response effort to save lives.

Akbar is reassuring parents that there will be no face-to-face examinations until the COVID threat has passed, however, supplementary worksheets will be available for children to keep up with their education.