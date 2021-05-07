Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation|Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today|Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only|COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Containment borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|Lockdown is the last resort: Dr Fong|Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination|No COVID-19 testing outside containment zones|New local cases point wider transmission|Agencies praying Fiji does not see India situation|Ministry looks at alternative facilities|Teachers assisting the Health Ministry|Outbreak will test healthcare system: Professor Baker|Residents of Raiwaqa and Raiwai staying indoors|Fijians make more runs to supermarkets|Ministry working on plans for students|Gratitude packs for frontliners|No lockdown for Suva: MOH|Most COVID-19 breaches in Southern Division|GPs step up to offer services in the West|Hundreds tested and swabbed in Raiwai and Raiwaqa|Police monitor social distancing|Wainitarawau still under lockdown|
Full Coverage

News

Akbar disappointed with Fiji Times reporting

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 8, 2021 9:10 am
Rosy Akbar

The Ministry of Education has expressed its disappointment with the Fiji Times for causing unnecessary panic among parents during these difficult times.

The Fiji Times published an article yesterday titled ‘School Examination Dates Released’.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says the article was irresponsibly published from a circular released on March 30th, before there were any community cases of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says the article does not only create panic among parents but also hinders the work of our front-liners and response team.

She says the Fiji Times did not even bother to do the ethical thing and get a response from the Ministry of Education.

FBC News has sent questions to the Fiji Times regarding the matter.

The Minister is also urging journalists to refrain from publishing fake information as it undermines the government’s response effort to save lives.

Akbar is reassuring parents that there will be no face-to-face examinations until the COVID threat has passed, however, supplementary worksheets will be available for children to keep up with their education.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.