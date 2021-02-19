Akbar condemns Padarath’s outburst against student

The Ministry of Education has condemned Ben Padarath’s outburst against a student on the basis of his religious practice and preference.

The Ministry has labelled Padarath’s outburst as bigoted.

Minister Rosy Akbar says Padarath’s claims are beyond insensitive, incorrect, and an affront to the right of freedom of religion enshrined in the Fijian Constitution.

She says it is the Ministry’s policy to allow schools to cater for students religious, and cultural practices.

Akbar says the student in question deserves an unconditional apology for having his religious preferences dragged into the national spotlight by an individual with zero knowledge of the ministry’s policy and no regard for the values of tolerance and respect.

She says there is a vicious strain of religious prejudice in the country.

Akbar adds the ministry will always defend constitutional rights against anyone seeking to use ethnicity, religion, gender, disability, or any of the differences that exist among Fijians as tools for division.

She is calling upon all leaders in communities, members of civil society, NGOs, and parliamentarians, including those tagged in the hateful Facebook post, to join the Ministry in condemning this latest offence.

The Ministry has filed a report with the Fiji Police Force and the Cyber Crime Unit for investigation.