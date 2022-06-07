Akbar calls for more action

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar says there should be more action and less talks to achieve gender equality.

Speaking at the Pacific Islands Forum Women’s Leaders Meeting Media Masterclass in Suva, Akbar highlighted that violence against women in Fiji is amongst the highest in the world.

She adds 64 percent of women have experienced physical and sexual violence by their husband or intimate partner in their lifetime.

However, she says the Fijian government has implemented a number of initiatives to eradicate violence against women and girls.

“In this relation – Fiji has taken a whole of government initiative when it launched the first phase of its Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development Knowledge Program that will create an enabling environment to address gender issues.”

Fiji is the first Pacific Island country and second globally, behind Australia, to develop a National Action Plan to prevent violence against women and girls.

Akbar says key sectors have been engaged in the development of the NAP.