News

Akbar backs ODPP approach for appeal

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 14, 2022 9:56 am
Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar has welcomed the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal an imprisonment sentence.

The court handed a 30-month imprisonment sentence to a 30-year-old man charged with buying minors under the age of 18 for immoral purposes.

Akbar says the approach by the DPP to appeal the sentence is commendable.

Article continues after advertisement

She says this is the kind of action that needs to be taken to ensure children are protected.

The Minister says such crimes cannot be treated with leniency as she assures the DPP of the Ministry’s full support.

 

