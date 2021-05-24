Air safe to breath

The air at ground level in the Western and Central divisions is safe.

Minister of Environment Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says they will continue with an air monitoring program to eliminate potential risks.

Dr Reddy reassures that a team of environmental officers will be deployed to the Lau group tomorrow.

The team will evaluate the air quality in that part of the country as well.

“Ground level Sulphur measurement in Nadi and in the greater Suva area and Lami fell within the WHO standard which means the air remains safe to breathe”.

The Ministry says acidic rain was recorded for Monday and Tuesday this week.

The acidic level during these two days ranged from 4.08 to 4.99.

This is considered safe as it remains below 5.5.

The Ministry is sharing its data with relevant experts and will continue to monitor the situation.