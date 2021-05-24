Air of excitement in Nadi as borders reopen

There’s an air of excitement in Nadi for the first tourist flight that touches down this morning.

For many in the Jet Set Town, the first flight not only brings visitors to Fiji but it’s a strong indication of our resilience to get through the pandemic.

It will almost be 2 years since Fiji will welcome tourists back and final touches are now taking place between Fiji Airports, Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways for a warm welcome today when holidaymakers step out of the aircraft.

Fiji Airports Communications and Public Relations Manager Christopher Chand says today’s flight is probably the most anticipated one.

“it will be after 20 months that we will be having our first tourist flight and we are looking forward to it with great excitement to see and welcome our passengers back to Nadi International Airport.”

The Nadi International Airport will come alive today as a welcome celebration has been planned for tourists.

A water salute will be done when the first plane touches down followed by a Fijian welcome ceremony by villagers from Sabeto and the Minister for Economy together with a few other key stakeholders.

The flow-on effect for when holidaymakers are in the country is huge as this creates business, opens up employment which adds to the economic development.

Handicraft seller Asha Nand says they have been setting up their shop since Monday.



“Everybody is excited since we haven’t said ‘Bula’ in a long time, or ‘have a look inside. People are practicing and people are laughing.”

Nadi Taxi Driver Jiten Kumar says today is the day that many have been looking forward to.

“so now it’s going to be good for everyone mostly us the taxi operators, the staff will get engaged to do their work at the airport, from there, we will get our business and this is how the business will pick up.”

The first flight from Sydney that will land today will see 233 passengers.