Air Navigation Service charges extended

The existing Air Navigation Service charges for Fiji Airports have been extended for six months.

The extension authorized by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is effective from January 1st to June 23rd.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says there is a need to ensure that airports continue to provide national and international services to meet a broad range of needs and expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says the maximum authorized Enroute Service Unit Fee applicable to airline companies is $3.45 for domestic travel and $9.51 for international travel.

He says no new prices pertaining to Air Navigation Service levied by Fiji Airports shall be applied or charged unless authorized by the FCCC.

Civil Aviation Services is declared a regulated industry under Section 4 of the FCCC Act 2010 and as such, the FCCC authorizes the prices for aeronautical services provided by Fiji Airports.