Air Cargo Control Unit established

The new Air Cargo Control Unit in Nadi will profile consignments to prevent the exploitation of the air cargo for illicit drug trafficking and smuggling.

The Unit was launched today, to market the International Customs Day.

The Unit established within the Container Control Programme of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the World Customs Organisation and funded by the Australian Border Force will also profile smuggling of illegal and prohibited commodities such as chemical precursors, arms and ammunition, endangered species, and items infringing intellectual property rights.

The Theme for this year’s International Customs Day is ‘Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem’.

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says in line with this year’s theme, they are implementing several new initiatives, which will deliver technological reform, greater efficiency, more security and transparency, and higher standards of performance.

He adds amongst other initiatives, they will also review the Customs IT environment including the ASYCUDA World.

FRCS has been automating manual processes in both Customs and Tax.

Eleven Officers, two teams, and two border partner agencies were honoured with the esteemed Certificate of Merit on behalf of the World Customs Organisation to recognize their

achievements and commitment to the 2022 ICD theme today.

