Ahmad first Bangladeshi to practice law in Fiji

A 35-year-old man has become the first Bangladeshi to be admitted to the bar for legal practice in Fiji.

Mohammad Sabir Ahmad, a British citizen also, discovered during his research that Fiji did not have any Bangladeshi lawyers even though people from his birth country are now working in the Pacific.

Ahmad who is also employed in the UK Parliament hopes more people from Bangladesh will study law in Fiji.

“Fijian legal education is exactly the same as the UK standard in UK education. A lot of people don’t know that because in Bangladesh many people go outside of the country to study law especially, they go to England. Nobody knows about this country but I tell you what I was very excited to come because it will open the door for many Bangladeshi students.”

Ahmad while trying to file his papers from the UK, was told that they needed to be hand-delivered, and luckily he had a Bangladeshi contact in Nadi who was able to lodge his papers with the Chief Justice.

Ahmad who is married with two children graduated with his Bachelor of Law and postgraduate legal practice from the London Metropolitan University in the UK.

He plans to understand the legal system of other commonwealth countries.