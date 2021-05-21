Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Children to be kept at home while shopping|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|TELS and Toppers students not eligible for $50 assistance|Legalizing marijuana will have international ramification|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|22 new cases announced with majority at CWM|Families receive grocery packs|$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance|16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Police complaint filed against vaccination|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|
Full Coverage

News

Ahluwalia to run USP from Samoa Campus

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 3, 2021 2:31 pm
Professor Pal Ahluwalia

University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia will be offered a new contract to be based at the USP Samoa Campus.

The decision was reached by the USP Council meeting which ended yesterday.

Professor Ahluwalia will be offered a 3-year term with a subsequent option for the Council to extend the contract for a further 2 years.

Article continues after advertisement

The Council also confirms the operation of the VCP’s new work arrangement including location outside of the Laucala Campus, will be monitored for feasibility and practicality.

It will be formally reviewed by an independent body no later than 6 months from Professor Ahluwalia’s arrival at his primary USP location.

The review will include good governance processes; administrative implications; logistics, costs and benefits; and risks and controls for key financial, operational, stakeholder, and environmental matters.

The Vice Chancellor will also be subject to annual performance reviews in line with his contract and job description, with a fuller review no later than 2 years and 6 months.

This will determine if the additional 2 years shall be offered by the Council.

The USP Council has also decided that in the event an office holder, appointed by the Council, loses his/her work permit, the Council shall determine whether or not his/her employment can be continued from another location.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.