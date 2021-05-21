Ahluwalia to run USP from Samoa Campus

University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia will be offered a new contract to be based at the USP Samoa Campus.

The decision was reached by the USP Council meeting which ended yesterday.

Professor Ahluwalia will be offered a 3-year term with a subsequent option for the Council to extend the contract for a further 2 years.

The Council also confirms the operation of the VCP’s new work arrangement including location outside of the Laucala Campus, will be monitored for feasibility and practicality.

It will be formally reviewed by an independent body no later than 6 months from Professor Ahluwalia’s arrival at his primary USP location.

The review will include good governance processes; administrative implications; logistics, costs and benefits; and risks and controls for key financial, operational, stakeholder, and environmental matters.

The Vice Chancellor will also be subject to annual performance reviews in line with his contract and job description, with a fuller review no later than 2 years and 6 months.

This will determine if the additional 2 years shall be offered by the Council.

The USP Council has also decided that in the event an office holder, appointed by the Council, loses his/her work permit, the Council shall determine whether or not his/her employment can be continued from another location.