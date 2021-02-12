Ahluwalia tight-lipped on PM’s allegations

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific Professor Pal Ahluwalia has refused to comment on allegations levelled by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama has alleged that Ahluwalia and National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad were working together to push the politician’s agenda.

These, he claims include discrediting Ahluwalia’s predecessor Professor Rajesh Chandra and getting an academic promotion for Prasad’s wife at USP.

“I want to say that Biman had an agenda. He stuck with Ahluwalia when he came in. I understand the interview that was done, with Ahluwalia to bring him as VC, he answered all the right questions. Until he got in and he started to divert from what he was supposed to do because Biman – Biman stuck with him from the beginning because Biman had two agendas. One was to attack Professor Rajendra (Rajesh Chandra) and he attacked Professor Rajendra, and the other one, he stuck up to Ahluwalia so that his wife can get that post.”

Speaking to FBC News from Brisbane, Australia, Ahluwalia says he is not going to speak against any Prime Minister and that FBC should speak to Bainimarama and the NFP Leader on the matter.

Prasad has denied these claims saying his wife is highly qualified and was appointed on merit.

He adds that Bainimarama’s comments are misogynistic.