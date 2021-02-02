Home

News

Ahluwalia says he is being deported but remains VC

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 4, 2021 12:50 pm
Professor Pal Ahluwalia on the Brisbane flight. [Source: NFP]

University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia has confirmed to FBC News that he has been deported from Fiji.

He spoke to us just before his flight took off to Brisbane, Australia at 10.30am.

Ahluwalia and his wife, Sandra Price, were detained this morning by Police and Immigration officials and declared Prohibited Immigrants under the Immigration Act with immediate effect.

Ahluwalia has told us that he has been quoted Section 13, (2) (g) of the Immigration Act.


[Professor Pal Ahluwalia at the Nadi Airport on his way to board the Brisbane flight- Source: NFP]

This section states, a person who prior to or after entry into the Fiji Islands, as a result of information received from any country through official or diplomatic channels, or from any other source the Minister considers reliable, is deemed by the Minister to be a person who is or has been conducting himself in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security or good government of the Fiji Islands.

The VC says he remains in the position despite being deported, and he hopes the USP Council, which meets tomorrow, will make further decisions.


[Professor Pal Ahluwalia at the Nadi Airport on his way to board the Brisbane flight- Source: NFP]

He says he can be the VC of the regional institution from another country.


[Professor Pal Ahluwalia on the Brisbane flight- Source: NFP]

