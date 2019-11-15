Ahluwalia re-instated as USP Vice Chancellor

The University of the South Pacific Council has set aside the suspension of Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

A media release from the Council states that having considered the decision by the Executive Committee, it is not persuaded that due process was followed.

It has also directed that the process as prescribed in An Ordinance to Govern the Discipline of the Vice-Chancellor is followed in investigating any allegations against Ahluwalia.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says the Fijian government will support whatever decision is made by the University of the South Pacific council following its special meeting today.

Akbar says there were five representatives from Fiji present at the meeting adding that Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson had been asked to recuse himself to avoid any conflict of interest.

“The whole idea of the meeting today is to find a quick resolution to the issues happening at the University and Fiji’s stand like I said has always been about good governance and we still promote good governance and that’s why we were part of the council’s decision.”

There were 22 votes against nine in favor of Ahluwalia.

Incoming USP Chancellor and President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea had to chair the remainder of the meeting after the Pro-Chancellor left the meeting after midday today as the council discusses the decision that was made by the Executive Committee to suspend Professor Pal Ahluwalia.