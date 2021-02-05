Ahluwalia not travelling to Nauru as planned

Ousted University of the South Pacific, Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia, says he will not be heading to Nauru today as originally planned.

Speaking to FBC News from Australia, Professor Ahluwalia, says as he has been deported from Fiji and doesn’t have a Fijian visa, under the Australian immigration laws, he needs to serve 14 days in quarantine.

He says his next move will be known after the 14 days are over.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Ahluwalia says he and his wife, Sandra Price, are currently in good condition.

However, the academic claims his wife did suffer some injuries during the ordeal on Wednesday night and says she is spotting bruises.

We are trying to get confirmation on these claims from authorities who detained the couple.

The Fijian Government says Professor Ahluwalia and Price had at numerous times breached the provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

The Government in a statement says the actions of the Vice-Chancellor and his wife have clearly violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Under Section 13 of the Immigration Act 2003, no foreigner is permitted to conduct themselves in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security, or good government of Fiji.