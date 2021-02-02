Ahluwalia and wife deported after repeated breaches says Government

The University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife Sandra Price had at numerous times breached the provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

The Government in a statement says the actions of the Vice-Chancellor and his wife have clearly violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Under Section 13 of the Immigration Act 2003, no foreigner is permitted to conduct themselves in a manner prejudicial to the peace, defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health, security, or good government of Fiji.

Ahluwalia and Price were foreign citizens in Fiji on work permits.

It adds that similar criteria have been applied to other foreign nationals in Fiji in the past and, as a sovereign nation adding that Fiji will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards any breaches of its immigration law.

The government says that there are thousands of foreign citizens on work permits in Fiji who conduct themselves and their business in line with the requirements of the Immigration Act while making invaluable contributions to Fiji’s socio-economic development.

Following recent amendments to Fiji’s immigration Act, foreign nationals can work and do business in Fiji more easily than ever, and Fiji will continue to welcome foreign nationals whose contributions, experience, and investments enrich the lives of the Fijian people.



[Source: NFP]