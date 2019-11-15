Ah Koy ready to rebuild Suva Flea Market

The owner of the burnt down Suva Flea Market is preparing to demolish and rebuild the facility.

Kelton Investments Chief Executive Anthony Ah Koy says the priority is to get tenants back in business considering the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Ah Koy says they are awaiting clearance from the authorities as well as their insurers.

“Well we hope before the end of the month, we should have some action there, in terms of just clearing the site, that’s the start and then we can think about the rebuild. But certainly, in term of the tenancy and the people who were displaced, we hope to have some options for them by the end of July.”

The fire destroyed a Value City outlet and newly built kiosks.