Agriculture’s 2019 GDP grew by 5.5 percent

The Agriculture sector’s Gross Domestic Product in 2019 exclusive of growing sugarcane grew by 5.5 percent.

This is according to the recent release of the 2019 National GDP by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics compared to 2018.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the higher growth was attributed to yaqona and taro which contributed 29 percent or $208.2m and 7 percent or $52.9m respectively.

Dr Reddy says yaqona was again identified as a major contribution to the growth of the sector.

The commodity is a possible major contributor to Fiji’s National GDP in the near future if production continues to increase and the price remained constant.

However, he says a decline in livestock commodities of 4 percent was recorded in 2019 compared to 2018 mainly due to the impact of Brucellosis diseases which affected the dairy industry.