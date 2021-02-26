Agriculture to help 54 farmers become entrepreneurs

The Agriculture Ministry will help 54 new farmers become agricultural entrepreneurs.

Receiving nursery kits from British High Commissioner, George Edgar, Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, highlighted that this is part of their strategic plan to commercialize agriculture.

Dr Reddy says the new kits from the British High Commission will help these entrepreneurs as it includes planting materials, seedlings and other agriculture resources for nurseries to help develop the sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“You come in the very right time in terms of assisting us meeting that particular objective of establishing nurseries. This small nurseries will multiply. This is a start a pack that they have and from here, they will be finding more nursery materials as they hook up in the linkage of commercializing Agriculture sector.”

He says the help from the British High Commission is timely as it will further boost the work that will be done by the new Entrepreneurs.