News

Agriculture Sector worth $1.5b: Dr Reddy

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 12:50 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Minister of Agriculture has revealed that the Sector is valued at $1.5 billion.

Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the sector’s output has never changed.

Dr Reddy adds that Agriculture’s overall contribution to GDP in 2021 stood at 8.1%

Article continues after advertisement

“Agricultural output is not declining – Agricultural output has increased over time but was has happened is because non-Agricultural sector have expanded overtime, therefore the share of agriculture’s contribution in the overall GDP has declined but the volume of output has not declined.”

The Agriculture Minister also revealed in Parliament that agricultural exports exceeded $100m in 2020 surpassing the sugar export earnings for the first time.

He says the non-sugar exports included kava, dalo, turmeric, ginger, and vegetables.

Dr Reddy adds that they are always encouraging farmers who are committed, productive and efficient to prioritize capital farming initiatives.

