Agriculture sector sees potential in processed foods

The Agriculture sector is moving towards exporting processed foods to avoid facing biosecurity issues.

While launching new dried pineapple and pawpaw candies in Nausori yesterday, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says processing new commodities for export is easier compared to exporting fresh produce.

Fresh produce needs to be handled with care even when transporting it to keep its freshness.

Dr Reddy says exporting processed foods can generate more income for farmers and help revive the sector.

“The problems that arise out of Biosecurity, so when you are exporting a primary commodity or fresh produce, Biosecurity issues comes in so that becomes a hindrance to exporting of fresh produce. So if you convert it to a non- product, Biosecurity is very much a non- issue.”

The newly launched pineapple and pawpaw candy are produced by Fiji Agromarketing.

The products will be available in retail outlets next month.