Agriculture sector needs support

The agriculture sector is not as active as it used to be despite support from financial institutions.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali says thirty years ago, commercial banks used to land somewhere close to 14% of their portfolio in the agriculture sector, but this has significantly fallen.

“And one of the key reasons is one is the expiry of the land lease agreement, the other is the fact that the sugar industry has contracted significantly, partly related to that. The other is that not a lot of people are interested in farming.”

There have been suggestions to change financial formulas to support the industry and make it more attractive for investors.