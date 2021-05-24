Agriculture sector held the fort during pandemic

The Agriculture sector has been holding the fort since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Fiji last year.

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the sector kept performing when others were severely affected by the pandemic.

He adds agricultural exports continued to bring foreign exchange and food supply for Fijians was not affected.

“The first thing that came to me as if there were a major issue, we must ensure that at least our people have food, whether they have a job or not that is a secondary matter, everyone must have food and we were very lucky that we mobilize our resources, our planting materials, seeds and got everyone to engage in agriculture.”

Dr Reddy says during the pandemic almost every household in the urban areas engaged in backyard farming from the planting materials provided by the Ministry which keeps the household afloat.

He says the agriculture sector continues to record production and export growth despite the pandemic.