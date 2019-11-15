Agriculture sector contributes over $700m

The agriculture sector contributed around $725.8m to the economy last year in terms of crops and livestock alone.

While officiating at the Agriculture Show in the Western Division, Minister for Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya said in 2019, more than 87,000 farmers produced about 327,000 commodities compared to 315,000 in 2018.

Koya says agriculture exports grew by 50 percent in the first half of the year and this has shown the potential of the sector.

“Our Agriculture Sector continues to perform consistently despite the pandemic and this clearly indicates that despite the challenges, Agriculture will remain an important sector for the generations of economic activities and also foreign access to fresh and healthy nutritious Fijian grown produce.”

A total of 27,000 farmers in Nadi will be participating at the three-day Agriculture Show at Koroivalu Park.

The Western Agriculture Show themed “Grown, Nourish, Sustain Together” ends tomorrow.