Agriculture sector continues to expand

The Ministry of Agriculture is working towards becoming one of the leading export earners.

This as the Ministry is progressively expanding the sector through various means.

The Ministry is working closely with relevant agencies to look at ways of boosting the industry and encouraging farmers to respond to market signals.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says leveraging agriculture for the export sector will require large scale production which means investors need to have their own tools.

“We wish to place agriculture as a leading economic sector fo Fiji and leading export earners to mobilize medium to large farms to grow in response to the market signals. This is a sector with huge potential and I’m saying that thanks to COVID-19 as it has brought to light how important Agriculture is.”

The Minister says one way of achieving their ambition is to ensure farmers are given incentives and are paid well to ensure their produce is of international standards.

“Our ginger farmers have much more efficient than ginger farmers in Australia. What the Australian importers are doing is they are paying the Australian farmers more than what our farmers are paid. Therefore, indirectly we are subsidizing these inefficient farmers in Australian – on the record. AUS$35 mature ginger a kilogram in Australia and our farmers are paid FJD$2 a kilogram. All this we need to fix.”

The Minister is urging all other relevant stakeholders to join forces and help the sector grow and become a leading export earner to boost Fiji’s economy. KT