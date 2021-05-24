Home

Agriculture officers assessing farms

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 18, 2022 5:50 am
[Source: Ministry of Agriculture]

Ministry of Agriculture officers are currently on the ground to assess farms that sustained damage following Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the cash for farmers program provides $250 cash to all eligible cyclone-affected farming households.

Dr.Reddy says the assistance will help affected farmers with land preparation, cultivation, and procurement of planting materials.

“This assistance is for farm households whose farm is the only source of income for their livelihood and have been affected.”

Dr.Reddy says other assistance includes seedling and fertilizer packages to help their Grow from Home Program.

He adds that the $250 cash assistance programme will be closed on the 26th of this month and that payment is expected to be rolled out on the 4th of next month.

The total cost of the four rehabilitation programmes stands at $5.8 million.

