Agriculture must drive economy

The hopes of Fiji’s economy lie with the Agriculture sector.

This is the view of Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy who says farmers have a responsibility in national growth.

Speaking to farmers in Ra Dr Reddy highlighted that every aspect of the economy has taken a hit from COVID-19 agriculture has carried on largely unaffected.

“Agriculture is our hope. Look at what has happened to the country with regards to COVID-19, but our work on the ground continued and the agriculture sector continued to grow.”

He says for economic recovery to succeed, farmers must take on more responsibility and get rid of the old culture of farming.

Dr Reddy adds the ministry wants to double production and exports in the next 12 months following a $5m increase in the new budget.